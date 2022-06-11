UPDATE 06/11/2022: In a statement, Major Mason Englehart – Director, Communication Strategy and Operations 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, cited that “at the time of the mishap, the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

All were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, CA. The identities of the Marines are below:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, an MV-22B Pilot, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as an MV-22B Pilot. His personal awards include the Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral 2, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 8 years and 9 months.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio Credit: U.S. Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 3 years and 2 months.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson Credit: U.S. Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. John J. Sax, 33, an MV-22B Pilot of Placer, California, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as an MV-22B Pilot. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation. He served as a United States Marine for 5 years and 8 months.

Capt. John J. Sax Credit: U.S. Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 3 years.

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson Credit: U.S. Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He served as a United States Marine for 1 year and 7 months.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland Credit: U.S. Marines / \

The mishap is currently under investigation.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle wishes to express our sincerest heartfelt condolences to our entire military community, especially to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen Marines.

Understandably, the names of the five Marines deceased have not been released, as per policy, until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed. It’s unclear what lead to the aviation mishap; an investigation is underway.

While the V-22 Osprey Program is based at the Naval Air Systems Command headquarters, Patuxent River, Maryland, the V-22 carrying the five Marines, was based in Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California. The aircraft was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). The mishap was first reported yesterday afternoon at 12:25 P.M. PST; it occurred about 150 miles east of San Diego.

Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW issued the following statement, “We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The Osprey, a unique tiltrotor aircraft that it can take off and land like helicopter, but can fly like an airplane, declared its Operation Capability Designation in June 2007. Stay tuned as this is story is developing.