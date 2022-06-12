(The Center Square) – A new initiative for the long-term preparedness efforts for handling COVID-19 in Maryland is now underway, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

The governor announced COVIDReady Maryland is the state’s long-term solution to handing the coronavirus and its variants. The program works to leverage the tools and treatments that are currently available; is designed to prevent people from going to hospitals; and would maintain readiness while addressing variants of the virus and new spikes in infections.

According to the release, the initiative focuses on infrastructures, awareness, and adaptability while utilizing data-driven plans that were used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our state public health response has now fully transitioned from an emergency into an ongoing operation of state government,” Hogan said in a release. “As the next phase of our nation-leading response and recovery, we are announcing our COVIDReady Maryland plan to maximize all of the available tools and treatments for preventing severe illness and keeping people from being hospitalized, and to maintain an ongoing state of readiness over the long term so that we are prepared to respond to any emerging variants and any potential waves or surges.”

The program, according to the release, works to expand “test to treat” infrastructure by creating a simple way for patents to become tested, evaluated, and treated in one location. Test to treat sites have doubled over the last three months with 90 locations in all. Meanwhile, the Department of Health is making dozens more urgent care and ambulatory care stations available.

Therapeutics will also be maximized under the plan, according to the release, as its use has increased 248% in one month this spring. Health officials will also be encouraging patients and providers to use the treatments.

With more than 900 providers, the state will be maintaining the vaccination programs, with a focus on encouraging more people to become vaccinated, the release said.

The state’s GoVAX Center will also be available around the clock for residents, according to the release, and is close to setting up 2 million appointments.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 task force will meet on a daily basis in an effort to monitor health metrics. The state will also continue to utilize the Roadmap to Recovery for patients which includes at-home testing, masks and personal protective equipment, contact tracing, and hospital capacity.

In addition, the state is also encouraging vaccinations for children under the age of 5.

“These COVID-19 vaccines, just like the other COVID-19 vaccines we have for other age groups, will help protect our youngest Marylanders against severe illness, hospitalization, or even death from this virus,” Deputy Public Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan said in the release. “Our goal with this age group, as it has been for all age groups, is to distribute these COVID-19 vaccines equitably across the state, utilizing our vast network of pediatricians and family practitioners, as well as local health departments, who will be at the forefront of this vaccination effort.”