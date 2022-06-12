For the first time since opening in 1976, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is unveiling a new brand and identity, just ahead of the opening of the first phase of the renovated flagship building on the National Mall anticipated this fall.

Designed to signal the moments of awe that inspire and fuel innovation, which are celebrated through the museum’s experiences, the logomark uses positive and negative space to create a stylized craft that simultaneously suggests both aviation and space flight. The brand exploration and creation was a museum-wide effort conducted with the help of Utah-based brand, design, and marketing firm Boncom.

Credit: Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

“The reimagined Air and Space brand exemplify our vision of helping build a nation of innovators and explorers,” said Chris Browne, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the National Air and Space Museum. “Ahead of opening transformed exhibitions this fall, our new brand helps us reintroduce the nation’s collection with new stories and unforgettable experiences.”

During a major time of transformation, the National Air and Space Museum redesign—from the galleries to the digital experiences—focuses on making the world’s premier collection of air and space artifacts, stories and expertise accessible to all. Embodying celebration, inspiration, approachability and inclusivity, the reimagined museum experience invites everyone to find their place in aviation and space.

“The dual nature of the brand plays a significant role in not just the areas of content that the museum presents (air and space), but where and who it serves,” Browne said. “The National Air and Space Museum is for everyone, whether an enthusiast or casual visitor, in-person or digital, through imagination or reality, past or future.”

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum maintains the world’s largest and most significant collection of aviation and space artifacts, encompassing all aspects of human flight, as well as related works of art and archival materials. The museum’s flagship building is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., at 655 Jefferson Dr. S.W., and its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport.