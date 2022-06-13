The odds of being in an airplane accident are very small, but it’s important to be prepared just in case. Here are six things you need to do if there is a plane crash.

1) Get out of the plane as quickly as possible.

If you’re able, help others who may be injured or stuck. Flying is one of the safest forms of transportation, as the folks behind Kreindler & Kreindler | Aviation accident attorney state, flying is safer today, but if an accident does happen, it’s important to get out of the plane as quickly as possible. Plus, the NTSB says that most survivors of a plane crash are found within the first 300 feet from the point of impact.

2) Find a safe place to stay.

Once you’re out of the plane, find a safe spot away from the wreckage in case there is a fire or explosion. If you can, try to find a clear area where rescuers can easily spot you.

For example, in the 2009 crash landing of US Airways Flight 1549, passengers and crew members were instructed to move away from the plane and stand on the wing of the plane so that they could be easily seen by rescue boats.

3) Check yourself and others for injuries.

If you’re not injured, check on others to see if they need help. If someone is bleeding, apply direct pressure to the wound. And, if someone appears to have a neck or spinal injury, try not to move them too much.

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic recommends checking for burns by looking for charred skin, soot on the nose, or singed hair. In whichever case, it’s best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

4) Try to stay calm and warm.

Even if you’re not injured, it’s important to try to stay calm . It will be helpful if you can keep yourself and others around you calm. And, if it’s cold outside, try to find something to help keep you warm, like a blanket or piece of clothing. In the 2010 crash landing of an Air France flight in Toronto, passengers were instructed to brace for impact and then use their blankets to cover themselves after the plane came to a stop.

5) Be prepared for smoke inhalation.

If there’s smoke in the cabin, it’s important to cover your nose and mouth with a piece of clothing or a towel. And, if you have to go through a smoke-filled area, crawl on the ground as smoke rises.

6) Listen to the flight attendant’s instructions.

In the event of an accident, it’s important to follow the flight attendant’s instructions. They are trained to handle these types of situations and will be able to provide you with the best course of action.

Flying is one of the safest forms of transportation, but if an accident does happen, it’s important to know what to do. Follow these six tips and you’ll be prepared in case of a plane crash. Remember, the most important thing is to get out of the plane as quickly as possible and find a safe spot.