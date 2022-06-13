(June 12, 2022, Charleston, WV) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs scored in six different innings tonight, as they tallied 15 runs on 19 hits in a 15-5 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds. Denson Hull pitched four and two-thirds, allowing only two hits, but five runs. The bullpen dominated from there, allowing one hit and no runs across four and one-third innings.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs’ bats clicked immediately against Jordan Stephens (L, 1-4). Michael Wielansky started the rally with a base hit to center before Jared Walker ripped a hit into left field. David Harris then lifted a base hit to center scoring Wielansky. Zach Collier then bounced a single to left, scoring Walker to give the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead. Southern Maryland added a run when Braxton Lee drove a single into center, plating Harris to go ahead 3-0.

In the second, Ian Yetsko was hit by a pitch and later advanced to second. Michael Wielansky gave the Blue Crabs a 4-0 lead when knocked a single into center, scoring Wielansky.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs put together a two-out rally. Michael Wielansky walked, and Jared Walker looped a single toward the left to put runners on the corners. David Harris then roped a liner to the right-field wall, scoring Wielansky. Two pitches later, Alex Crosby ripped a double to deep center, scoring Walker and Harris, giving the Blue Crabs a 7-0 lead. The Blue Crabs added another run when Zach Collier blooped one to center, scoring Crosby to go-ahead 8-0.

The bats stayed hot in the fifth when the Blue Crabs scored three more runs. The first four batters reached for Southern Maryland, and Jared Walker’s single scored Ian Yetsko. David Harris then drove in Jack Sundberg on a sacrifice fly to left, giving the Blue Crabs a 10-0 lead. Michael Wielansky scored when Zach Collier grounded into a fielder’s choice, extending the lead to 11-0.

Charleston added five runs in the bottom of the fifth. After two quick outs, six consecutive Dirty Birds reached base. Angel Garced was walked with the bases loaded, scoring their first run. The next batter, Anfernee Seymour doubled on a fly ball to left-center field, scoring three to cut the deficit to 11-4. Seymour later scored on an RBI single from Juan Perez, making it an 11-5 game.

The Blue Crabs scored two in the seventh on a two-run home run from Zach Collier, extending the lead to 13-5. In the ninth, the Blue Crabs added home runs from Jared Walker and Zach Collier, giving the Blue Crabs a 15-5 lead.

Southern Maryland’s bullpen was electric. Bradley Roney (W, 2-0) pitched two and one-third perfect innings, striking out four. Nick Wells pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and completing the 15-5 win.

Southern Maryland moves to 34-12 with the win, and the Blue Crabs won their 13th series of the year. Southern Maryland maintains an 11.5-game lead in the North Division with 20 games remaining in the First Half.