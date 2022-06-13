Motorcycle accidents can be incredibly dangerous, often resulting in serious injuries. And not only are the physical injuries themselves often severe, but the financial burden of medical bills and lost wages can be devastating. Not to mention the emotional trauma that many accident victims experience.

That’s why it’s so important to understand your rights and what to do after a motorcycle accident so that you can protect both yourself and your family. So if you or a loved one have been involved in a motorcycle accident, here are some legal tips to help you through this difficult time:

Work With an Experienced Attorney

The first and most important step is to seek out experienced legal help. An experienced motorcycle accident attorney will know how to properly investigate your claim, gather evidence, negotiate with insurance companies, and if necessary, take your case to trial.

Just be sure to find a reputable lawyer in the city where an accident occurred, as different states have different laws that will apply to your case. For instance, if you were involved in a motorcycle accident in El Paso, TX, you’ll want to find an attorney who specializes in motorcycle accidents in Texas. Even if you live elsewhere, hiring a motorcycle accident road rash lawyer in El Paso will ensure that your case is handled properly from the start. They will also be familiar with the local court system and judges, which can help get a favorable outcome.

And while no one can guarantee a successful outcome, having an experienced professional on your side significantly increases the chances of getting the compensation you deserve.

Don’t Wait to Seek Medical Treatment

If you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident, it’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible – even if you don’t think you’ve been seriously injured. That’s because some injuries, such as concussions or whiplash , may not present themselves until hours or even days after the accident. So it’s always best to err on the side of caution and be examined by a medical professional right away.

What’s more, getting prompt medical treatment will also help strengthen your injury claim. That’s because insurance companies often try to downplay the seriousness of an injury if it wasn’t treated right away. They may argue that the injuries must not have been that bad if you didn’t seek medical attention immediately.

So if you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident, be sure to see a doctor as soon as possible – even if you don’t think you’ve been seriously injured.

Keep Detailed Records of Everything Related to The Accident

Once you’ve sought medical attention, it’s important to keep detailed records of all your treatment and expenses related to the accident. That includes everything from hospital bills and medication receipts to lost wages and any other out-of-pocket expenses. This documentation will not only help substantiate your injuries, but it will also be essential in calculating the full amount of damages you are owed.

And be sure to keep all records related to the accident itself, such as the police report, insurance information, and any photos or videos you may have taken at the scene. This documentation will be critical in building your case and proving how the accident happened. If you have any questions about what records to keep, be sure to speak with your attorney. They will be able to advise you on what will be most helpful for your particular case.

Be Careful What You Say – Especially to Insurance Companies

Once you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident, you will likely be contacted by insurance adjusters from both your own company and the at-fault driver’s insurance company. And while they may seem friendly, it’s important to remember that their ultimate goal is to minimize the amount of money they have to pay out on your claim.

That’s why you must be careful about what you say to them. Never give a recorded statement without first speaking with your attorney. And be wary of any settlement offers they make early on in the process. In most cases, these offers are far less than what you deserve.

The same goes for social media. Don’t post anything about the accident or your injuries on sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Insurance companies will often trawl through these platforms in an attempt to find information that can be used to deny or lowball your claim. So it’s best to avoid posting anything related to the accident altogether.

Don’t Sign Anything Without Speaking to an Attorney

After a motorcycle accident, you will likely be inundated with paperwork from insurance companies, hospitals, and other involved parties. And while it may be tempting to just sign whatever is put in front of you, it’s important to resist this urge. That’s because many of these documents – such as release forms and settlement offer – can be used to deny or lowball your claim.

So before you sign anything, be sure to have an experienced attorney review it first. They will be able to advise you on what is in your best interests and make sure you don’t inadvertently sign away your rights.

Even though no one ever expects to be involved in a motorcycle accident, these types of incidents happen far more often than many people realize. And while it may seem daunting to deal with the legal aftermath of such an accident, by following the tips outlined above, you can help ensure your rights are always protected, so you can focus on your recovery.