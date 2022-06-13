HARRISBURG, PA – The Bowie Baysox suffered a second-consecutive extra-inning walk-off loss on Sunday afternoon, as they dropped a 2-1 game to the Harrisburg Senators. After each side was held scoreless over the first nine innings, both teams plated a run in the tenth, before Harrisburg came away with the walk-off single in the 11th.

A combination of six pitchers was needed for Harrisburg to hold Bowie to just one run for the third consecutive game. Steven Fuentes got things rolling with five scoreless innings, working around three hits and three walks while logging only one strikeout. Francys Peguero tossed a perfect sixth inning in a brief relief role, while lefty Carson Teel worked around baserunners for 1 1/3 innings.

Taking on an inherited runner, Reid Schaller finished the scoreless eighth inning for Harrisburg, while adding a scoreless ninth. In the tenth inning, after Danny Dopico had worked a double play, he blinked with a wild pitch, allowing Cesar Prieto to sprint home from third base, scoring the game’s first run.

Following Harrisburg’s tie, left-hander Brian Gonzalez (W, 1-2) worked around a walk in the 11th inning to earn the win.

Bowie got an even more impressive start from Zach Peek, as the right-hander sliced through Harrisburg batters for five innings. Peek struck out five, walked none, and allowed only two hits while matching his season-high in innings pitched. Out of the bullpen, Conner Loeprich held the scoreless tie intact with four scoreless innings, extending his season-long scoreless streak to eight-consecutive frames.

In the tenth inning, after Bowie had taken the lead, Shelton Perkins used a strikeout and a pickoff of the second base from Maverick Handley to draw two outs, holding just a tying run at first base. Entering as a pinch hitter, tormenting slugger Wilson Garcia lifted a two-out, two-strike, game-tying RBI double to left-center field, his 13th RBI against Bowie on the year.

After Bowie was held without in the 11th inning, Tyler Burch took on the home half of the frame, but Burch (L, 0-5) was tagged for his third walk-off loss of the season after a sacrifice bunt led to a game-winning single by Jack Dunn.

As Bowie losses, their fifth-consecutive game, their 21-35 record is a new season-low 14 games under .500.

Bowie will set their sights on another upcoming seven-game series, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies visit Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday. The first pitch for the opening game of the set is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.