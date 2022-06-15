(MIDDLE RIVER, MD) – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS).

Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented by Dr. Ted Delbridge, Executive Director of MIEMSS. Pictured above L to R: Dr. Ted Delbridge, F/Sgt. David Svites, Sgt. Jenna Turner, Lt. Nathan Wheelock, Dr. Doug Floccare, EMS Chief Scott Wheatley, Major Michael Tagliaferri Credit: Maryland State Police

Each year, MIEMSS presents the Maryland EMS Awards – the Maryland Stars of Life awards for adults, and the Right Care When It Counts awards for youth. The awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond the call to duty to serve their fellow Marylanders.

Formerly a Massachusetts paramedic, Lt. Wheelock joined the MSP ranks in 1998, when he was assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack. The following year, he was granted a transfer to the Aviation Command. While going through the process of becoming a flight paramedic, Lt. Wheelock took time to volunteer for Calvert County Advanced Life Support, providing many hours of care, compassion, and lifesaving efforts to the people of Calvert County.

Over the next three years, Lt. Wheelock was assigned to Troopers 2 and Trooper 7; in 2001, he was promoted to Trooper First Class. In 2003, he was appointed to SYSCOM Duty Officer, assuming the great responsibility of assuring the most appropriate resources are sent in response to aviation requests. Lt. Wheelock earned his senior wings and served the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE) Team as a tactical medic, before being appointed as Chief Flight Paramedic in 2010.

Education is important to Lt. Wheelock. In conjunction with his MSP service, he has taught many advanced airway management classes with the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. In so doing, he has directly influenced the last 15-20 years of new MSP Aviation Command candidates, as well as Maryland prehospital clinicians throughout the state, through the highest level of training possible.

Lt. Wheelock has continued to rise in rank, and is currently assigned as the commander of the MSPAC Aircrew Training Section, which is responsible for training oversight for all medics within the Command. He has been published in JEMS Magazine, been honored as flight paramedic of the year, and received several medals of valor and awards both within the Maryland State Police and State of Maryland EMS agencies. He holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Health Services. Lt. Wheelock recently received a Governor’s Commendation for his involvement with organizing numerous statewide public safety COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the height of the pandemic.

For his efforts to provide superior clinical prehospital medicine to the citizens and visitors of the State of Maryland, as well as his passion for educating and inspiring young and upcoming EMS clinicians around the state, Lt. Nathan Wheelock was selected by MIEMSS as the 2022 EMS Clinician of the Year.

The MSPAC has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet 10 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement agencies.