Hunter is a one-year-old, 19-pound playfully energetic pup ISO a foster or forever home.

Hunter is still very much a puppy, learning house manners and how to play politely. He would love a home with a securely fenced yard for zoomie running and fun puppy antics!

Please click this link, and visit Hunter to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Hunter has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Hunter.