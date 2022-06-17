The Bowie Baysox held on late to record their largest comeback win of the season on Thursday night, taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-6. Bowie trailed 5-1 early in the night but scored six-consecutive runs to pick up their third win in the seven-game set.

The Ponies got on the board first in the opening frame off when Francisco Alvarez homered, his 14th of the season. But Chris Givin’s sacrifice fly in the home half of the frame quickly tied the game.

Binghamton replied with two more runs in the second with an RBI double from Quinn Brodey and then followed by a sacrifice fly from Zach Ashford, making it 3-1. The third inning was just as tough for Ryan Watson, as Carlos Cortes lifted a two-run home run to right field to bump the lead to 5-1.

Keeping strong, Andrew Daschbach smacked his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the third, driving in Givin to make it 5-3.

Bowie started a batting carousel in the fourth inning, as the first four batters hit safely. Cesar Prieto singled to drive in a run, and Maverick Handley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the game-tying run.

Jesus Vargas could not retire a batter in the third inning and had to be lifted for Mitch Ragan. A force out from Givin sent Prieto home and the Baysox took the lead for the first time, making it 6-5, and closing the line on Vargas (L, 0-4) with six runs allowed.

Ryan Watson (W, 4-1) recorded his fourth win of the season by rebounding to finish five innings after the early five runs allowed.

Connor Loeprich took on the sixth and seventh for Bowie, sidestepping a pair of walks to extend his scoreless streak to 10 consecutive innings.

Binghamton made a late addition to their lineup, activating Mets catcher James McCann on a rehab assignment following surgery on the hamate bone in his left hand, but the 2019 All-Star was left 0-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts.

Andrew Mitchell entered for Ragan in the bottom of the sixth, and Handley welcomed the new pitcher with his second double. Handley stole third and came around to score off a fielder’s choice to up the lead to 7-5.

Andrew Edwards was called to the mound at the bottom of the seventh and only allowed one hit while striking out a pair.

In a tense eighth inning, Binghamton drew a leadoff walk, followed by a pair of singles. Jeremy Vasquez’s single drove in the early runner, slimming the lead to 7-6, but Loeprich kept the Ponies’ gallop from resuming.

Taking the ninth inning, Shelton Perkins spun a perfect frame with a strikeout for his second save of the season.

With three wins on the week so far, Bowie can earn the series win with just one victory over the weekend. Bowie and Binghamton will continue their seven-game series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.