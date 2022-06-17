A staple to the Southern Maryland music scene for roughly the past 6 years, Robbie Boothe released his single ” Tell Me Your Story” this morning on iTunes and on Spotify.

Robbie grew up listening to bands like Rascal Flats and Alan Jackson but really got bit by the musical bug during the first season of the American Idol. “Kelly Clarkson and Justin, Justin Green was my favorite. But they sparked my interest I loved watching him perform, and seeing how the crowd responded to what he was able to do. And so I would, I was gifted a little karaoke said that would record video at the same time when I was probably five or six years old. And I would record these videos of myself and my brother would come in there and mess with me and I’d smack him and he’d run away,” he said. Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

At six years old he began guitar lessons and eventually put it back down. Later, in his freshman year at high school (St. Mary’s Ryken ’15) he started doing some talent shows and he, “did a song and used the CD, because I didn’t know how to play guitar and the CD skipped. So I told myself, I didn’t want to have to deal with the CD skipping anymore. So I tried to learn how to play guitar again. And so to finally learn how to play Josh Earhart taught me how to play guitar, and I will forever be thankful to him for everything, all the time that he put into to help me with everything.”

Robbie recently played at PNC Waterside at Calvert Marine Museum, opening for Ryan Griffin and Old Dominion.

Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Robbie and his band are no strangers to the PNC Waterside series. In 2017 they opened for Brothers Osbourne and in 2018 for Jake Owen and Chris Jansen. I asked him what it was like to be asked to be the opener and also to open for national bands like these ones. “It’s been an incredible feeling, just it’s a privilege. It’s an honor to be able to do so, especially at the level that these guys are at in their musical careers and the songs that they’ve put out and the hits on the radio and to be able to say that you got to open for these guys. It’s pretty awesome. You know, whatever happens in life, and wherever it takes me, I can always look back on stuff like this and just say, Dang, that was pretty cool. You know, to be to have had that opportunity.”

As for the new single, “it’s a song that I wrote during COVID A year or two ago. And I hadn’t written a song about being around this area in a good while and how I was grown, you know how I grew up and how I was raised and put out a song back in 2015 called Love my Life. And that was kind of my anthem to 230 to 235 in St. Mary’s County. But I’ve wanted to kind of give a little bit of an update and as years go by, you learn to write a little bit better and, and be a little more descriptive and learn a different learn a little bit of different stuff. So I wanted to write a song that was a little more in-depth about how I was raised and how I grew up and you know, very thankful for that and the people I grew up around so the song was kind of a tribute to my grandparent’s growing up next to them.”

The song was recorded in Nashville right before Robbie’s Bachelor party. Joe Barrick produced it. “He’s obviously very educated in the music business and has a lot of experience in it. And we’re just shooting some ideas off of one another and ended up going down there and recording a song with him. And he cut drums on it and produced everything. And that was that that was back in April, I went down there on my bachelorette party before my wedding. And that’s when we cut the song while I was down there one day real quick.”

You can buy “Tell Me Your Story” on iTunes today and can listen to all of Robbie’s Music on his Apple Music page.

Robbie’s bandmates are:

Rhythm Guitar: David Murphy

David Murphy Lead Guitar: Max Tucker

Max Tucker Bass: Sammy Hastings

Sammy Hastings Drums: Cecil Freeman

Upcoming shows: