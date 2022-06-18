COLLEGE PARK, Md. (June 15, 2022) – Twenty-nine officers from 15 law enforcement agencies across the state graduated Friday from the University of Maryland’s (UMD) DUI Institute, a rigorous 40-hour program that develops leaders in the enforcement of alcohol-impaired driving laws. In its 19th year, the award-winning program was developed by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office, the UMD Department of Behavioral and Community Health, police officers and national experts. Since its inception, more than 450 officers have graduated from the program.

The following agencies had graduates of this year’s DUI Institute, which was held June 6-10: Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Baltimore City Police Department

Baltimore County Police Department

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Gaithersburg Police Department

Howard County Police Department

Hyattsville City Police Department Maryland State Police

Maryland Transportation Authority Police

Montgomery County Police Department

Perryville Police Department

Riverdale Park Police Department

University of Maryland – College Park Police Department

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

“Once again, drunk or drugged driving was one of the leading causes of fatal or serious injury crashes last year. Too many innocent victims have lost their lives due to someone’s selfish choice to drive impaired,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “By providing additional training and resources to law enforcement officers statewide, we are working to remove those who irresponsibly choose to drive impaired from our roadways.”

DUI Institute participants learned the latest information on the effectiveness of impaired driving countermeasures including ignition interlocks, DUI courts and sobriety checkpoints, police traffic management, the physiology of alcohol and its abuse/addiction, and courtroom testimony. Officers also received advanced training in conducting Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and practiced these techniques with volunteers.

The DUI Institute is sponsored by the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office’s Zero Deaths campaign, visit zerodeathsmd.gov or like and follow @ZeroDeathsMD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.