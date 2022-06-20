(6/19/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up their eighth consecutive win on Sunday, defeating the Lancaster Barnstormers by a score of 9-5. The win sliced Southern Maryland’s magic number to just two. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The scoring started early for the Blue Crabs on a beautiful Father’s Day afternoon. After Jack Sundberg led off the bottom half of the first with a double, Micheal Wielansky and Jared Walker hit back-to-back home runs to give The Crabs a 3-0 lead. Wielansky also homered in the eighth inning, collecting his first multi-home run game of the year.

Southern Maryland added three more before forcing Augie Sylk (L, 2-6), Lancaster’s starting pitcher, to depart. Raul Shah drove home David Harris with an RBI double in the third before Jared Walker and David Harris picked up RBIs in the fourth.

Sylk ended up gutting his way through six innings, giving up six earned runs on ten hits. He also allowed two walks. Credit: Nutter Photography

On the other side, Mitch Lambson was very good once again for the Blue Crabs. The former American Association Pitcher of the Year struck out nine through seven innings of one-run ball before failing to record an out in his final frame of work.

Nick Wells came on in immediate relief on Lambson, recording only one out before turning the keys over to Endrys Briceno to clean up the inning. Lancaster ended up scoring four in the top half of the eighth, cutting Southern Maryland’s lead to 8-5.

Briceno stayed on to end things in the ninth, securing an undefeated homestand for the Crabs. Southern Maryland is now 41-12 on the season. They will clinch a spot in the postseason on Tuesday with a win over Staten Island paired with a loss by the Long Island Ducks.