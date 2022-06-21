Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that all Marylanders 6 months old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine. On June 18, 2022, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months old and older. The vaccines should begin to arrive in Maryland today and will be available throughout the state starting tomorrow.

“We welcome having COVID-19 vaccines to help protect our youngest Marylanders against severe illness, hospitalization, or even death from this virus and strongly encourage parents to vaccinate their children,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We have been preparing to receive these COVID-19 vaccines and, utilizing our vast network of pediatricians, family practitioners, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and local health departments, will begin distributing them equitably across the state right away.”

“The long-awaited next opportunity to protect Maryland’s youngest children against COVID-19 is here,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “If families have any questions, I urge them to discuss the benefits of vaccinating their children against COVID-19 with their child’s health care provider. I also encourage them to vaccinate and boost all of their eligible family members as soon as possible.”

Today, MDH also issued a bulletin directing vaccine providers to immediately make the COVID-19 vaccines available to Marylanders 6 months and older.

Marylanders can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.