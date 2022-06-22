PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 21, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2018 International Building Code (IBC) and the 2018 International Residential Code (IRC) as the Calvert County Building Code, effective July 1, 2022.

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, Division of Inspections and Permits, and Calvert County Building Board recommended the BOCC adopt the IBC and IRC as the Calvert County Building Code during a public hearing held Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Calvert County Building Code changes include, but are not limited to:

Requirements for roof access and pathways for firefighters for houses with rooftop solar panels

Guard handrail requirements now only apply to the specific portion of a walking surface that exceeds 30 inches above grade

Smoke alarm physical interconnection is not required where listed wireless alarms and all alarms sound upon activation of one alarm

Increases required R-values of insulation in walls and ceilings

Not less than 90% of the installed lighting fixtures shall contain high-efficacy lamps

Fuel gas lighting systems shall not have continuously burning pilot lights

A dwelling unit shall be tested and verified as having an air leakage rate not exceeding three air changes per hour to demonstrate the building’s air tightness

The Calvert County Building Code establishes requirements for making an application and for permit issuance; time limits of applications and permits; and provisions for serving notices of violations and violation penalties.

For additional information, please contact the Division of Inspections and Permits at 410-535-2155.