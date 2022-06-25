(The Center Square) – Championing women’s reproductive rights will continue to be a focus in Maryland, Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

The veteran attorney and the state’s top law enforcement official said following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that prevented states from adopting abortion bans, that women’s fundamental right to control their bodies has been stripped away.

“Including in its sweep even survivors of abuse, rape, and incest, it robs all women of autonomy to make the most personal decisions about their health care,” Frosh said in the release. “Its harms will have a disproportionate impact on women of color and those of low income, many of whom already lack meaningful access to affordable health care of any kind. And even more broadly, this decision overturning 50 years of precedent also threatens the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference.”

In Maryland, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of House Bill 937 which expands abortion access in the state while removing restrictions that only physicians could perform them. In addition, the law requires most major insurance plans to cover abortion cases, and funding was provided for an Abortion Clinical Care Training Program for medical professionals.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, D-Baltimore County, tweeted following the court’s ruling, “It is a dark day for our country. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will put women’s lives in jeopardy across America. Here in Maryland, access to the full range of reproductive health services will not be limited by this decision.”

Frosh said he was proud of his vote three decades ago to codify Roe v. Wade into state law.

“I am proud of the work that our office has done since to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland,” Frosh said in the release. “We will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.”

Abortion is protected under Maryland law, having been approved in 1991 even if the Supreme Court would ever vote to restrict access to abortions, as in Friday’s decision. A 62% ratification came from voters in 1992 which prevents restrictions on abortion prior to viability.