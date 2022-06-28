The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces modifications to the recreational male hard crab catch and possession limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for July through December 2022.

Effective 12:01 a.m. July 1, 2022, male hard crab catch and possession limits for individuals on a vessel are: Daily catch and possession boat limits for July 1 – December 15, 2022 Unlicensed Boat With 1 unlicensed individual 2 dozen male crabs With 2 or more unlicensed individuals 4 dozen male crabs With 1 or more licensees and any number of unlicensed individuals 1 bushel of male crabs Licensed Boat With any number of licensed or unlicensed individuals 1 bushel of male crabs

Male hard crab catch and possession limits are based on results of the winter crab dredge survey conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and consultation with advisory groups and stakeholders.

WHERE THIS NOTICE APPLIES

This applies to recreational crabbing on vessels in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River. This change does not affect recreational crabbing from shore in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. This change also does not affect recreational crabbing from shore or on a vessel in the Atlantic Ocean, its coastal bays, or their tributaries.

Commerical Male Crabbing

The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in consultation with blue crab advisory groups, announces the commercial male hard crab catch limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for July through December 2022.

Male hard crab catch limits include a catch of all-male market categories combined (e.g., number ones, number twos, and mixed/culls).

There are no catch limits for male crabs from July 1 – July 31, 2022, and October 1 – November 30, 2022, dates inclusive. No male hard crab harvest is allowed from December 1 – December 15, 2022.

The catch of male hard crabs on board a vessel must be kept either entirely in bushels or entirely in lugs. Containers may not be mixed on a vessel.

Male hard crab bushel limits are based on results of the winter crab dredge survey conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and consultation with advisory groups and stakeholders.

Crew limits as described in Annotated Code of Maryland, Natural Resources Article, §4-814, are in effect. If crew members are not on board, then the licensee is restricted to the TFL or CB3 bushel limits.

Effective 12:01 a.m. July 1, 2022, the bushel limits are: Daily Male Hard Crab Catch Limits by License Type and Container from August 1 – September 30, 2022 Container LCC TFL or CB3 TFL with CB6 or CB3 with CB6 TFL with CB9 or CB3 with CB9 Bushel 4 8 12 15 Lug 2 5 8 10 The above acronyms stand for: LCC – Limited Crab Harvester License 50 pots; CB3 – Crab Harvester License 300 pots; CB6 – 600 pot authorization; CB9 – 900 pot authorization; and TFL – Unlimited Tidal Fish License A lug is defined as a rectangular-shaped container that does not exceed the following inside dimensions: 22-7/8 inches length across the top; 14-7/8 inches width across the top; 21 inches length across the bottom; 13 inches width across the bottom; and 12-3/8 inches height.

WHERE THIS NOTICE APPLIES

This applies to the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River.

Female Commerical Crabbing

The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in consultation with blue crab advisory groups, announces the commercial mature female hard crab catch limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for July through December 2022. Effective 12:01 a.m. July 1, 2022, the bushel limits are: Daily Mature Female Hard Crab Bushel Limits by License Type Date LCC TFL or CB3 TFL with CB6 or CB3 with CB6 TFL with CB9 or CB3 with CB9 July 1 – August 31, 2022 2 9 13 17 September 1 – October 31, 2022 5 17 27 32 November 1 – November 30, 2022 2 5 10 15 December 1 – December 15, 2022 — No Female Hard Crab Harvest Allowed The above acronyms stand for: LCC – Limited Crab Harvester License 50 pots; CB3 – CrabHarvester License 300 pots; CB6 – 600 pot authorization; CB9 – 900 pot authorization; and TFL – Unlimited Tidal Fish License

Mature female hard crab bushel limits are based on results of the winter crab dredge survey conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and consultation with advisory groups and stakeholders.

Crew limits as described in Annotated Code of Maryland, Natural Resources Article, §4-814, are in effect. If crew members are not on board, then the licensee is restricted to the TFL or CB3 bushel limits.

WHERE THIS NOTICE APPLIES

This applies to the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River.