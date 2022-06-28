Meet Matisse who’s ready to find his forever family to spend his days with taking walks or just chillin’ at home.

Matisse is a beautiful black and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 7 months old. He weighs about 46.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered.

Matisse was surrendered with three of his siblings because they had too many dogs. If you’re ready to add this beautiful boy to your family please contact Tri-County Animal Shelter.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)