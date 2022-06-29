Ellen Flowers-Fields Credit: College of Southern Maryland (CSM)

Ellen Flowers-Fields, associate vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has been selected to receive the 2022 Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (FCU) awards this distinction through the credit union’s Support Education Foundation.

“I threw my hat in the ring and was pleasantly surprised, humbled, and honored,” shared Flowers-Fields. “It is a great opportunity with a low barrier to entry in the application. I would encourage others who are pursuing their education to apply.”

The award is given to enable individuals to further their professional development and provide continued student and/or institutional growth. Flowers-Fields said she plans to use her award to support tuition costs at Old Dominion University, where she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration.

“Ellen Flowers Fields is an ever-growing professional,” said CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Dr. Rodney Redmond. “She continues to avail herself of professional development training through the college and graduate courses that expand her ability to develop programs that enhance student learning, student success, and meet workforce needs. She models the benefits of continual learning for her staff and colleagues.”

The Maurice Erly Professional Development Award is named after a longtime Prince George’s County educator. Erly retired from the Prince George’s County Board of Education after 38 years of service, with more than 25 of those years spent at the coordinating supervisor of staff development. Erly served on the Board of Directors of Educational Systems FCU for more than 44 years, with 25 of those years as treasurer.

Educational Systems FCU preserves Erly’s legacy by awarding professional development awards to educators who have made a difference by positively impacting student success and who inspire them to further their own development. Twelve $1,000 Maurice Erly Professional Development Awards will be presented to educators to use toward continuing education fees, such as workshop registrations, certification fees, and tuition.

The Support Education Foundation, Inc. was established in 2017 by Educational Systems FCU to help the Credit Union fulfill its core purpose of serving the education community. The mission of the Support Education Foundation is to operate and support charitable giving programs for the benefit of members of the education community. Funds raised through the 501(c)(3) organization are used for programs such as student scholarships, professional development awards and other initiatives to help students achieve in the classroom. For more about Educational Systems FCU, visit www.esfcu.org.