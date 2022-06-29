Amira Abujuma, a rising North Point High School senior, was sworn in by Sharon “Sherrie” Hancock, clerk of the circuit court at the June 27 work session as the new Student Member of the Board of Education for the 2022-23 school year.

Abujuma’s term is effective July 1. Student Board Members serve one-year terms. After she recited the oath of office, Abujuma shared her excitement to work with the Board this coming school year.

New Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County Amira Abujuma shares her excitement to work with the Board this upcoming year. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

“It is such an honor to be sitting up here among the Board members. Three months ago, I ran against 10 of the most highly qualified and well-spoken candidates in Charles County, and to be up here is almost unimaginable. It feels like a dream come true,” Abujuma said. “When I ran, I made a promise that I would be the student representative for all students in Charles County and that is what I promise to do. I will address all student concerns and try to find solutions to everything that they are discontent with. I can’t wait to see what I can do this upcoming school year.”

Abujuma is a member of North Point’s Student Government Association (SGA), the National Honor Society as the public relations officer, and has been vice president of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years. She has also been active in the Maryland Association of Student Councils as its service coordinator.

The Student Member works with a committee of student liaisons, one student from each high school, throughout the school year. Each high school has a liaison, which is selected by methods approved by the school’s SGA and principal.

The following students are liaisons for the 2022-23 school year.

Tiwa Dapo-Adeyemo , a rising junior, Henry E. Lackey High School.

, a rising junior, Henry E. Lackey High School. Todd Taylor, is a rising senior, at La Plata High School.

is a rising senior, at La Plata High School. Erin Mairs , a rising junior, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

, a rising junior, Maurice J. McDonough High School. Cannon Reynolds , a rising senior, North Point.

, a rising senior, North Point. Leslie Johnson , is a rising senior, at St. Charles High School.

, is a rising senior, at St. Charles High School. Christian Kotvis , is a rising sophomore, at Thomas Stone High School.

, is a rising sophomore, at Thomas Stone High School. Janasia Thomas, is a rising junior, at Westlake High School.

Student members of the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC) also selected new officers for the 2022-23 school year. Representing the CCASC next school year as leaders are:

Vernon Stover , president, a rising senior, North Point.

, president, a rising senior, North Point. Kyla Jones , first vice president, a rising junior, Stone.

, first vice president, a rising junior, Stone. Kendall Potter , second vice president, rising eighth-grader, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

, second vice president, rising eighth-grader, Milton M. Somers Middle School. Brianna Albrittain , secretary, a rising senior, La Plata.

, secretary, a rising senior, La Plata. Jordyn Davis, charity coordinator, a rising senior, North Point.

Each year, student delegates elect CCASC officers. Schools develop their own methods for selecting CCASC student delegates. Each high school sends 15 delegates to monthly meetings and middle schools send up to 10 delegates. The CCASC is an organization consisting of student leaders from the county’s seven high schools and eight middle schools. These students meet throughout the year to discuss issues and concerns, as well as provide input to school system leaders on programs and policies.