On Tuesday, June 28, Economic Development Department; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; County Administration; Department of Public Works; and Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Goal 1: Economic Development and Supportive Services of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives.
Highlights include the Business Growth Advantage Program, Disparity Study, workforce development with local partners, major business attraction projects, business enhancements, Indian Head redevelopment, agriculture business development, tourism updates including product development and special events, broadband access, water and sewer infrastructure, transportation network, and VanGO transportation.
Open Session Briefings
- Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County, as well as an update on monkeypox.
- There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website.
- For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics and testing sites available, visit the State of Maryland’s website.
- Those who would like additional information about how long to isolate, quarantine, or take other steps to prevent spreading COVID-19 is encouraged to visit the CDC COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Calculator.
- University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes Bill Grimes provided an update on the hospital, including seven patients currently with COVID-19 at the hospital and continued supply issues and staffing issues, as many hospitals are experiencing throughout the country.
- Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ summer COVID-19 contact tracing process, weekly screening program, and case statistics.
- Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which includes continuing to support the Department of Health’s outreach efforts.
- Town of La Plata Mayor Jeannine James and County Commissioners discussed the letter of support for the Town of La Plata acquiring property from the State of Maryland on Box Elder Drive. County Commissioners will meet with county staff to discuss further and then follow up with the Town on next steps.
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided an update on solar farm projects in Charles County. This included an update to the approved solar project located on Ripley Road and the denied project proposed for Shugart Valley.
Commissioners also approved:
- A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $162,000 due to a larger than anticipated increase of plan review and inspections completed by contractors.
- A fiscal 2022 contingency transfer request of $168,900 due to a larger than anticipated increase in building and trade inspections.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $176,000 due to an easement acquisition needed for a water line extension.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $87,760 to fix erosion problems at the White Plains Golf Course.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $33,000 to cover costs not reimbursable per the grant for the Rich Hill project.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $244,310 to align the budget with approved contract amount for the Rich Hill project.
- A change order of $257,759.67 for the Final and Secondary Clarifiers Upgrades Project.
- A change order of $356,136.20 for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Construction Contract to account for an increase in raw material costs.
- A change order with a decrease of $166,980 for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge Project to credit the project for unused allowance and contingency items.
- A change order of $221,338.98 to furnish and install a raincap for the Landfill 4A Construction project.
- A letter of support for the concept of Magnolia Gardens, a proposed Low Income Housing Tax Credit apartment development within the Town of La Plata.
- The fiscal 2023 Board of Education budget.
- Continuing the VanGO Fare Free Program through fiscal 2023. Chief of Transit Jeffry Barnett provided the VanGO Survey Report, which reflected that the program was successful with positive feedback throughout.
- The Standard Operating Policy and Procedures for Budget Policy and Delegated Authorities.
- Participating in a HAND Affordable Housing Practicum to address affordable housing.
- A memorandum of understanding for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 24.
- A side letter agreement for paid parental leave between the Local 4658, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO and Charles County.
- The fiscal 2023 Lobbyist Contract with G.S. Proctor.
- A request to introduce Bill 2022-(07) Zoning Text Amendment 22-171 Transit Oriented Development Zone: ISR and Parking and set a public hearing on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
Update
Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, Chief Information Officer Evelyn Jacobson, and Network Specialist III Matt Jacobson provided an update on the Rural Broadband Task Force. One significant highlight includes the fiscal 2022 Network Infrastructure Grant Program awards, which will address Category 1 and Category 2 areas in the county, including the Dentsville/Charlotte Hall area and North Nanjemoy area. The State of Maryland plans to release a grant program in late summer to provide funding for residents with long driveways, which are those in Category 3. The county has a program in process to identify Category 3 properties and the funding amount needed.
Follow-Up Work Sessions
County Commissioners and Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism staff held a follow-up work session on the Land Preservation, Parks, Recreation Plan. County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2022-(09) Adoption of the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan for Charles County.
County Commissioners and Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell held a follow-up work session on 2022 Spring Local Legislative Proposals. County Commissioners provided follow up action to prepare proposals for potential future legislation.
Wednesday, June 29
Approval Items
County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-(10) Permit Issuance for Adult Entertainment Establishments.
Joint Meeting
County Commissioners, in partnership with the Charles County Board of Education, held a joint meeting with local partners to Support Youth in Charles County. The discussion centered on identifying issues and needs and how to create a plan that will have a positive impact on the youth in the county. Other partnering agencies that joined this initial discussion included the Department of Health; Department of Social Services; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; and Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. Three work groups were established focused on how to work and support struggling parents; how to centralize information, support services, resources for use by agencies and partner organizations in the county; and how to offer opportunities for youth and at-risk youth. The work groups will create a plan to address these concerns and will bring their information to another joint meeting with the full group of partnering agencies in September.
Public Hearings
County Commissioners provided a public hearing on Bill 2022-(06) Adequate Public Facilities 2022 Manual Update to Traffic Section. County Commissioners left the record open for 30 days.
Town Hall Meeting
County Commissioners held a Town Hall Meeting in hybrid format. The purpose of town hall meetings is to discuss topics important the community.
Next Commissioners Session: July 12 and 13, 2022
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.