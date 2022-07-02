On the Facebook Group page of Chesapeake Ranch Estates, a resident has posted an image of an Anti-Semitic flier in a plastic zip-lock bag filled with rocks in their driveway. Several other residents have responded saying they found them also.

This is not the first time bigoted messaging has shown up in Calvert County. In January 2022 fliers were found proclaiming “Dr. King’s ‘dream’ has come true. Blacks and whites are miscegenation, destroying both races. The communist Jews are enjoying it immensely.” They were found in Dunkirk, MD. The message is attributed to the “Loyal White Knights,” who also added two phone numbers and a website.

At the time of this publishing, it is not known the exact number of fliers put out, however, at least three residents have posted they received them. We have reached out to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for comment and have not received a response at this time. We will update you with more information as we receive it.

This is a developing story…