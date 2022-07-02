(7/1/2022, High Point, NC) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs drop the series opener with the High Point Rockers. The Blue Crabs started the scoring, but High Point posted crooked numbers in the second and fourth innings en route to their 6-3 victory.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs scored the opening run in the top of the second inning off of Austin Glorius (W, 3-4). Alex Crosby led off the frame with a double to right field. Two batters later, Joe DeLuca belted a double to deep right-center field, driving in Alex Crosby to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The High Point Rockers quickly responded as Mitch Lambson (L, 5-3) surrendered a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning. Later in the inning, Giovanny Alfonzo drove a base hit into the center, scoring Tyler Ladendorf to put the Rockers ahead 2-1.

High Point added two more runs in the fourth inning. Lambson retired two of the first three batters in the inning. He then walked Giovanny Alfonzo before Johnny Field roped a double to center field, scoring Tyler Ladendorf and Giovanny Alfonzo, to put the Rockers ahead 4-1.

The score remained 4-1 until the seventh inning. With a runner on first base, Zander Wiel smashed a double down the right-field line, scoring Ben Aklinski to put the Rockers ahead 5-1.

The Blue Crabs got two runs back in the top of the eighth inning. Southern Maryland posted back-to-back singles to start the inning from Jack Sundberg and Michael Wielansky. The next batter, Jared Walker, bounced a base hit through the right side, scoring Sundberg and advancing Wielansky to third. David Harris then grounded into a double play, scoring Wielansky to cut the deficit to 5-3, but producing two critical outs for the Rockers.

High Point added one more run in the bottom of the eighth, and Ryan Dull (SV, 4) shut down the Blue Crabs in the ninth to clinch a 6-3 victory for the Rockers. The Blue Crabs look to take game two of the series tomorrow night at 6:35 pm.

With the loss, the Blue Crabs need to sweep the final three games of the season to have the best winning percentage in one half in Atlantic League history.