The 6th annual “Daring the Blaze” 5k was a tremendous success. We are grateful to Race Director Noah Wood and the Dares Beach Civic Association for their help, coordination, and most importantly for bringing our community together.

Wood compiled many of the details below and added, "With the weather in the low 70s, and the turnout being around that many participants, everyone seemed to enjoy the race (in spite of the many hills)."

MEN’S RACE WINNER:

1) Robbie Romano – 17:47.8

2) Quinn Kahsay, barely cracking 18 minutes with a time of 17:59.5Matt Bennett rounded out the top 3 with a time of 19:29.6

3) Romano and Kahsay are the only 2 runners to break 18 minutes on this course with the exception of William Allen II, when he set the current course record of 17:41 in 20:18.

FEMALE RACE WINNER:

1) Dana King dominated the women’s field with a new course record of 22:10 King is the only other female to break 23 minutes; the other female being Leanne Powers who ran a 22:55.53 last year.

2) Meritxcell Roca was runner up with a 40-49 age group record time of 26:56. Roca and her husband were on vacation, and we’re so glad they added our race to their trip’s itinerary.

3) Rebecca Kessler took 3rd overall with a time of 27:17.8

The Master’s title this year goes to Christopher Lee, with a new record time of 19:47. Meritxcell Roca also won the Masters female title in 26:56.

The top male Dares Beach resident was Stephen McDonald with a time of 26:54.3.

The top female Dares Beach resident was Addyson Rupert in a time of 45:06.2.

Rupert is the youngest participant to win the award for being the fastest Dares Beach resident!

“I also realize that I made an error in awarding the top-three 50-59 male age group: Since I’m trying to not duplicate performance awards, Christopher Lee already won the Masters division, so the next three in the 50-59 age group that finished after Christopher would get top 3 in that age group. I will get your correct medals out to you; no need to return the ones I gave you at the race,” Wood added.

The prizes will be ordered and mailed directly to the winners.

Here are our new course and age group record holders as of last weekend’s race:

Dana King – 22:10 – Female overall and 20-29 course records

Christopher Lee – 19:47 – Male Masters and 50-59 course records

Emily Cummings – 31:20.7 – Female 13-19 course record

Meritxcell Roca – 26:56 – Female 20-29 course record

Jody Fagnano – 32:06.9 – Female 60-69 course record (she currently holds the age group record for females 50-59 as well)

Skip Steiner – 30:16.8 – Male 70-79 course record

A special thanks to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to keep the race running smoothly and ensured a safe environment for all participants.

Wood concludes, “Our representatives from Team Red White and Blue (Team RWB) for their presence and their assistance with helping our event to run smoothly!”