Wednesday:

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night:

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.