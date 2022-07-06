On Friday, July 1, Charles County Government updated the website to provide visitors with an easy-to-use online application to view agendas and minutes for the Charles County Commissioners Meetings and the Charles County Boards and Commissions Meetings.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Meetings to access meeting documents for all Boards and Commission meetings, and visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CommissionerMeetings for direct access to the Commissioners’ meeting documents.

Meetings are arranged by date, with the most recent post at the top of the list. View agendas and background materials, review meeting minutes and subscribe to future agenda updates. A keyword search feature is available for archived meetings and documents. Meetings held prior to July 1, 2022, will remain available for one year through the prior software application, BoardDocs.

This transition meets the Commissioners’ Institutional Governance and Policy goal by streamlining services, encouraging a more efficient option for citizen engagement, and automating technology. Consider bookmarking this webpage for easy reference.

In addition to accessing meeting agendas and minutes, all recent Commissioner Meetings are available in the Charles County Television (CCGTV) Video on Demand library at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/VOD. Meetings are broadcast live on Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) cable access channel on Comcast: 95 and Verizon FIOS: 10, and via Roku and Apple T.V. streaming devices. On streaming channels, search for “Charles County Government.”

For more information or questions, contact the clerk to the Commissioners at 301-645-0691 or DesotoC@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.