ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 5, 2022) – The Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) honored the Maryland Comptroller’s Office with two national awards for outstanding achievement during its annual meeting last week.

“There’s no greater honor than being recognized as one of the best Comptroller’s Offices in the nation by our peers,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “These national awards reinforce and celebrate that statement.”

The agency was recognized for its rapid and seamless implementation of Maryland’s 30-day gas tax holiday within days of being approved by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Hogan in mid-March. Key personnel throughout the agency quickly notified motor fuel carriers, suppliers, and motorists about the program’s specifications, allowing Marylanders to instantly benefit from the temporary suspension of the motor fuel tax.

“The implementation of the gas tax holiday exemplified our abilities to quickly respond and mobilize to create solutions and communicate with 2,300 gas station owners on critical next steps,” the Comptroller said. “This teamwork allowed an efficient and effective delivery of real results and savings for Maryland consumers and businesses.”

The Comptroller’s Office also was recognized for the creation of an online e-learning management system, known as The PORTICO. Designed exclusively for agency employees, the innovative platform promotes growth and professional development. With a library of more than 1,000 courses, TED Talks, recommended book reads, job aids, and business certifications, employees can expand their knowledge and maximize their productivity at their own pace in a user-friendly environment. Launched in 2020, the platform was critical in helping employees hone their skills while working virtually during the pandemic.

The PORTICO platform for the agency’s 1,110 employees was designed to expand and propel their professional and personal knowledge.

“This benefits not only the individual but the agency as a whole. Having access to these learning tools virtually helped keep our staff at the top of their game during the pandemic,” said Franchot.