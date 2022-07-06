College of Southern Maryland Athletics has hired Allorie Sanders to be the next head coach of the women’s volleyball program.

Sanders comes to CSM after most recently serving as a head coach with the Southern Maryland Volleyball Club. She began her coaching career with Richmond Volleyball Club while in college.

Allorie Sanders Credit: College of Southern Maryland

“I decided to start coaching at CSM because I could see the growth and potential the program had,” Sanders said. “I wanted to help these ladies continue in their volleyball career after a two-year program.”

Sanders attended Broward College and Lake-Sumter State College in Florida before graduating from Virginia Union University in 2015, earning her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She played volleyball for one year at Broward, one year at Lake-Sumter, and two at Virginia Union. She was named All-CIAA Second Team while at Virginia Union.

“My vision is to become a top, competitive program that it was in the past,” Sanders said. “My goal is to get every player a volleyball scholarship to a four-year university.”

“I want our team to be known for our high level of volleyball play and skill,” Sanders said. “I want to instill in my players that hard work does pay off, and with your teammates, we can accomplish great things.

Sanders is excited to get to work with the talent she has coming in for her first year. “I am most excited by the skill the ladies already have,” Sanders said. “I can’t wait to help them grow on and off the court.”

One of the most important lessons Sanders has learned from her previous coaching stops is “you cannot coach every player the same. I have learned different coaching styles to help ensure each player takes away from practices and games.”

Sanders is ready to begin the next chapter of CSM volleyball as head coach of the program. “I want to say I am excited for this upcoming season and there’s a new energy at CSM volleyball,” Sanders said.

Sanders graduated from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Florida in 2009. She played volleyball all four years, playing on the varsity team for three. She was named to the All-conference team her senior year. Sanders also played basketball for four years, softball for two, and flag football for one year.