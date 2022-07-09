ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services today announced $23 million in funding for local management boards in support of children and families across Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan increased funding for the awards this year by $4.5 million, including $1.5 million for local care team coordinators who ensure that youth with intensive needs receive the appropriate services.

“Local management boards play an important role in strengthening our communities and we are proud to support them,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will work to comprehensively support children and families around Maryland.”

Established in the 1990s, local management boards empower local authorities to plan, implement, and monitor service programs for organizations that serve youth and families. Active in each jurisdiction, the boards collaborate with local stakeholders and agencies to support many aspects of child and family services, including reducing the impact of incarceration on communities, reducing youth homelessness and child hunger, and preventing out-of-state residential placements.

Following is the jurisdictional breakdown of this year’s funding: Jurisdiction Award Allegany $615,151 Anne Arundel $1,604,776 Baltimore City $3,602,599 Baltimore County $1,778,482 Calvert $536,744 Caroline $722,023 Carroll $674,072 Cecil $697,143 Charles $528,404 Dorchester $537,394 Frederick $533,404 Garrett $703,569 Harford $687,619 Howard $620,562 Kent $543,666 Montgomery $1,904,090 Prince George’s $2,158,964 Queen Anne’s $438,144 St. Mary’s $530,488 Somerset $394,344 Talbot $624,321 Washington $866,202 Wicomico $996,773 Worcester $992,214 Totals $23,291,148

“One of our office’s top priorities is making sure children and youth in Maryland have every possible advantage in life,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Kunle Adeyemo. “We will continue to provide this critical funding and work with all of our community stakeholders to ensure local management boards’ important missions are accomplished.”