LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works & Transportation encourages citizens to submit online feedback for the 2022 Transportation Plan update. Credit: St. Mary's County Government

The Transportation Plan is a countywide multimodal transportation plan that assesses the county’s existing and future transportation needs, including roadways, bicycle, and pedestrian facilities, and transit services. The plan sets goals, priorities, and funding strategies to guide the County’s transportation infrastructure investments.

The goals of the Transportation Plan are to assist with identifying transportation priorities, establish a relationship between the county and regional expectations, and reinforce and support other local and regional planning and funding initiatives.

The Transportation Plan Update will balance a robust technical analysis with a well-designed public engagement process. Recommendations will be shaped by input from the public through multiple rounds of public workshops or meetings, the public survey, social media, and website updates.

The survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete and is available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/TransportationPlan/.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3526.