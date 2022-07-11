July 11, 2022 update: Matthew Mark Mazza, age 27 of Lexington Park, was served a warrant on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for Life-Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat while Under the Influence; Cause Life-Threatening Injury by Vehicle or Boat While Impaired; Life-Threatening Injury Driver/Operator; Driving, Attempting to Drive Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol; Driving, Attempting to Drive while Impaired by Alcohol; Reckless Driving; Negligent Driving and Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office