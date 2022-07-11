ARLINGTON, Va. – Registration for the Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play (LTP) program presented by World Wide Technology is now open at WashCaps.com/FutureCaps. Learn to Play is a program that provides fundamental skills that help participants learn and succeed both on and off the ice. Created jointly by the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL), Learn to Play’s goal is to provide access to the game and welcome more families into the hockey community.

Open to first-time participants, the LTP initiative provides free head-to-toe equipment to children ages five to nine, age-appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Equipment kits include a helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, socks, skates, jersey, stick, and equipment bag. In addition, for the first time this season, participants in the 2022-23 Future Caps Learn to Play program will receive a complimentary Caps Kids Club membership and kit, presented by Giant.

The 2022-23 Future Caps Learn to Play program will be hosted at various local rinks throughout Maryland, and Virginia (schedules subject to change). For a full list of available programs, click here. Participating rinks in Maryland are located in Abingdon, Annapolis, Bowie, Columbia, Easton, Fort Washington, Hagerstown, Reistertown, Rockville and Waldorf. Participating rinks in Virginia are located in Arlington, Ashburn, Dale City, Haymarket, Leesburg, Powhatan, Reston, Richmond, and Springfield.

Each participating rink is providing affordable LTP programming with the goal of increasing participation in ice hockey. Lesson plans were developed by the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department in conjunction with select Capitals alumni and is based on USA Hockey’s American Development Model, which focuses on cross-ice-skating and skill development. Previous alumni ambassadors include Capitals alumni Craig Laughlin, Alan May, and Paul Mulvey. Joining Laughlin, May, and Mulvey this season are alumnus Karl Alzner and Team USA Gold Medalist Hayley Scamurra.

More than 6,800 local youth have been introduced to hockey since the program’s inception in 2016, with more than 900 participating during the 2021-22 season.

“WWT is once again proud to support the Future Caps Learn to Play program, an essential initiative providing children in the Washington, DC metropolitan area an opportunity to learn and appreciate the great game of hockey in a fun, safe and inclusive environment,” said Bryan Thomas, Executive Vice President of Public Sector for WWT. “Empowering children of all backgrounds to enjoy hockey without the cost burden opens up the sport to so many more, ideally increasing participation across the area. WWT is focused on giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and the Future Caps Learn to Play program will do just that – offering hockey training while also driving social and leadership skills to its young participants.”

“The Washington Capitals provide the gold standard experience for youth players new to the game of hockey through the Future Caps program,” said National Hockey League senior director of youth hockey and industry growth Matt Herr. “The Capitals and their NHL Alumni have been committed since the inception of the NHL & NHLPA Learn to Play program to providing a welcoming atmosphere for all individuals that would like to play the game of hockey. I look forward to another great year and continuing to see all the smiling faces on the ice.”

For more information and to register visit WashCaps.com/FutureCaps.