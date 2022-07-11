Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on July 11, 2022, Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34, of Lusby, pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder. The plea was accepted by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Ridgely was convicted of the murder of Selena Noel Persinger. Police were called to Persinger’s residence in Lusby on January 28, 2022. Upon entry, Ms. Persinger’s body was found lying on the kitchen floor.

Evidence revealed that she had been strangled to death and that her truck was missing. Video surveillance cameras captured Ridgley leaving the victim’s residence and driving away in the truck. He subsequently crashed the truck in Charles County and was apprehended.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Ridgely admitted to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detectives that he killed Ms. Persinger after an argument over money.

Sentencing has been scheduled for November 14, 2022. First-degree murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment. By law, Ridgely will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 20 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, the defendant forfeited his right of appeal, his right to request a modification of sentence, and other post-trial rights.