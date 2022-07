Tuesday:

A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.