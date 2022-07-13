PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 12, 2022 – Get moving this fall with sports offered through the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation. Hit the field for soccer or youth field hockey or grab a group of friends and sign up for co-rec softball. There’s also tennis and pickleball, so citizens of all ages and abilities can stay active when the weather cools down.

Youth Soccer

Separate soccer divisions are offered for boys and girls in pre-K through grade 12. Cost is $41 per player for the pre-K and kindergarten divisions and $67 for players in first through 12th grade. Residents can choose the south, central or northern district for practice and games during sign-up. Registration closes Friday, Aug. 5 or when divisions are full. Volunteer coaches are needed for all divisions.

Youth Field Hockey

Registration for youth field hockey is currently open through mid-August for children in grades two through eight. All games will be played on Sundays at Hallowing Point Park and teams will practice twice a week. The registration fee is $71 per player. All players must provide their own protective eyewear, shin guards, mouthpieces, and sticks.

Youth and Adult Tennis Lessons

Sign up to learn the game of tennis, a sport of life. Learn solid fundamentals, tactical and physical skills, and mental toughness while making friends and having fun. Lessons will be taught by Chie Tougas, one of only 30 coaches in the world that holds a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) Master of Tennis in Junior Development. Tougas was a senior director at an elite Unite States Tennis Association training facility in College Park for 12 years and is a United States Professional Tennis Association Elite Tennis Professional and a PTR Adult Professional. She has worked with individuals of all ages and skill levels. Each session lasts four weeks and multiple sessions will be offered. Participants are responsible for providing their own rackets and drinks. Registration will open at the end of July.

Adult Co-rec Softball

Co-rec softball games are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Hallowing Point Park or Dunkirk District Park. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Aug. 5. Cost per team is $520 and is due at registration. The fee covers umpires, balls, scorebooks, and trophies for each division winner. Teams will play a minimum 18-game schedule and a double-elimination tournament will be held at the end of the season.

Adult Pickleball Ladder Leagues

Come out and join instructor Robin Martin at Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park for the adult pickleball ladder leagues. Each league will be in a round-robin format and will run for six weeks. The final week will be playoffs with the four top point leaders. The format will be discussed on the first evening of play. Registration will open at the end of July. Let the competition begin!

To register for a Parks & Recreation activity, visit https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us, email the Office of Sports, Community and Well-Being at sports@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For a coaching application, or for more information, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FallSports. Citizens can also visit the Parks & Recreation main office located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick or any county community center to register.

For updates on Calvert County Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.