Officers are currently in the Palmer Apartment Complex in the area of October Place, in Waldorf, conducting a neighborhood canvas. They are searching for leads and information related to the homicide of Shaquone Johnson, who was murdered in September of 2021.

Combined, Charles County Crime Solvers and the CCSO are offering a cash reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-5453, or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.