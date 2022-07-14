(Waldorf, MD, July 13, 2022) The Atlantic League announced earlier today their Mid-Season Summer ALPB All-Star team. On the team, the Blue Crabs managed to have three players on the All-Star roster, David Harris (OF/DH), McKenzie Mills (SP), and Endrys Briceno (RP). Congratulations to David Harris, McKenzie Mills, and Endrys Briceno on being named Atlantic League All Stars! Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

It’s no surprise that the Blue Crabs have three players on the All-Star team, as they finished the first half of the season with a 48-18 record, which was the league’s best. The 48-18 record allowed the Blue Crabs to comfortably clinch the North Division First Half Title, securing them a playoff spot come September.

David Harris has put the barrel on the ball more times than not. Leading the league in batting average (.358), Harris also leads the Blue Crabs in RBIs (50) and is second in home runs (9). Harris has drastically improved from last year. Playing for the Blue Crabs in 2021, Harris batted .272 with 15 home runs and 79 RBIs.

McKenzie Mills has been the star of the Blue Crabs rotation. Starting as the 5thpitcher in the rotation, Mills was the surprise of the season. The left-handed pitcher is currently leading the league in ERA (2.99) and wins (9). Mills was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Endrys Briceno played with the Blue Crabs in 2021, posting a 1.57 ERA. Briceno fanned 77 batters in just 57.2 innings. He was awarded the Atlantic League Reliever of the Year in 2021. Briceno didn’t lift off the gas pedal in 2022. Briceno currently has a 0.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings pitched.