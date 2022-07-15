(7/14/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped the final game of their three-game series against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks on Friday night, losing by a score of 5-4.

Southern Maryland’s lineup was stymied by Ferryhawks for most of the night, collecting just one hit through the first seven innings.

Staten Island starter David Martinez had his best outing of the season against the First Half Northern Division Champions. The 34-year-old came into the game with an ERA of 9.00 over 10 innings pitched. He cut that number all the way down to 5.29 after throwing seven scoreless frames tonight.

The Ferryhawks provided early run support for Martinez, scoring two in the first and another in the third off Blue Crabs starter Nick Wells. The two first-inning runs came courtesy of a Rusney Castillo single. Dilson Hererra added an RBI of his own in the third, scoring Angel Aguliar on a sac fly to right field.

Wells ultimately battled his way through four innings, allowing the aforementioned three runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked four.

Dalton Geekie came on in relief on Wells, throwing three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the top half of the eight. Geekie walked Angel Aguliar to lead off the inning before surrendering a pair of singles to Ricardo Cespedes and Rusney Castillo. The Castillo single scored Aguilar, knocking Geekie out of the game after 3.1 innings.

Dario Polanco was the next pitcher out of the bullpen for Southern Maryland. The left-hander immediately walked Ramon Osuna, loading the bases for catcher Justin O’Conner. O’Conner pushed home the fifth run of the night on a bad hop-aided shallow sac fly to right field.

The Crabs finally got hot in the bottom of the eight. Catcher Joe Deluca greeted Staten Island reliever Joe Kuzia with a solo shot to put the Crabs on the board. Micheal Baca followed the Deluca home run with a single and the line kept moving from there.

Jack Sundberg was the next Crab to join the hit parade, lining a ground-rule double over the left-center field wall before Michael Wielansky singled home, Baca. Wielansky’s single made the score 5-2 and ended the night for Joe Kuzia before he recorded a single out.

Southern Maryland got within a run after the Ferryhawks had a complete defensive breakdown after Alex Crosby grounded a ball to third basemen, Javier Betancourt.

After fielding the ball on the infield grass, Betancourt threw wide of home plate, forcing Justin O’Conner to catch the ball up the first baseline. O’Conner then fired low to first base, allowing Crosby to reach safely and Micheal Wielanksy to score all the way for a second.

Staten Island pitcher Conner Law was able to get out of the inning with the lead still intact by inducing an inning-ending double play from Braxton Lee.

Mat Latos came on to pitch a scoreless ninth, giving the Blue Crabs a chance to walk off Staten Island for the third time this season.

Southern Maryland didn’t quite have enough magic in their bats tonight though, as Staten Island closer Victor Capellan set them down 1,2,3 to pick up the save.

The Blue Crabs will be back in action tomorrow at 6:35 when they travel to High Point to take on the Rockers.