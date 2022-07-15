Parents and guardians who need assistance in registering their child to attend Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) can get in-person help at select schools.

Due to employee work schedules during the summer, some schools do not have a dedicated staff member to process registrations. While parents and guardians can complete the registration process online, those in need of in-person assistance can visit a school to work with a CCPS staff member familiar with the process.

All CCPS high schools and middle schools have staff to process registrations — parents needing to register their child in middle or high school can visit the school directly. To guarantee a staff member is available to help, parents should contact the school to set up a day and time to visit. For a list of school contacts, click here . Click the grade level, then the school’s name. Contact information is in the footer of each school’s website.

Six elementary schools serve as hubs, or centralized locations, for registration assistance. Those schools are Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Eva Turner Elementary School, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, and William A. Diggs Elementary School. Title I schools have a parent liaison available during select times and days to aid parents. Title I schools include C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Dr. Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, and J.P. Ryon Elementary School and Eva Turner. While Indian Head Elementary School is a Title I school, it will not have a parent liaison available this summer. Parents of Indian Head students can contact the school or parent liaisons at other schools for help with registration.

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Barnhart (parent liaison support available twice a week). Berry Elementary School Mattawoman Middle School. Billingsley Elementary School Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School (registration hub & parent liaison support). Dr. Brown Dr. Brown (registration hub & parent liaison support). Dr. James Craik Elementary School Dr. Craik (registration hub). William A. Diggs Elementary School Diggs (registration hub). Gale-Bailey Elementary School General Smallwood Middle School. Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School Dr. Higdon (registration hub). Indian Head No parent liaison available. Liaisons from other schools available to assist parents. Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Jenifer (parent liaison support available three days a week). Malcolm Elementary School John Hanson Middle School. T.C. Martin Elementary School J.P. Ryon Elementary School. Mary H. Matula Elementary School Matula (registration hub). Arthur Middleton Elementary School Middleton (parent liaison support available). Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School Milton M. Somers Middle School. Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School Mt. Hope (parent liaison support available). Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School Dr. Mudd (parent liaison support available). Mary B. Neal Elementary School Eva Turner Elementary School. J.C. Parks Elementary School Matthew Henson Middle School. J.P. Ryon Elementary School Ryon (parent liaison support available). Eva Turner Elementary School Turner (registration hub & parent liaison support). William B. Wade Elementary School Barnhart (parent liaison support available).

Title I parent liaisons are available to assist parents with registration. The schedule is as follows:

Barnhart — Call 301-645-9053 to schedule an appointment with the parent liaison.

Call 301-645-9053 to schedule an appointment with the parent liaison. Dr. Brown — The parent liaison is available from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The parent liaison is available from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Indian Head — Parent liaisons from other schools are available to assist parents of Indian Head students if given advance notice. Call 301-743-5454 to schedule an appointment.

Parent liaisons from other schools are available to assist parents of Indian Head students if given advance notice. Call 301-743-5454 to schedule an appointment. Jenifer — The parent liaison 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The parent liaison 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy — The parent liaison is available Monday-Thursday. Call 301-246-4383 to check availability.

The parent liaison is available Monday-Thursday. Call 301-246-4383 to check availability. Dr. Mudd — The parent liaison is available on Fridays only through Aug. 5. From Aug. 8, the liaison is available Monday-Friday. Call 301-645-3686 to schedule an appointment.

The parent liaison is available on Fridays only through Aug. 5. From Aug. 8, the liaison is available Monday-Friday. Call 301-645-3686 to schedule an appointment. Ryon — The parent liaison is available on Fridays. Call 301-645-3090 to schedule an appointment.

The parent liaison is available on Fridays. Call 301-645-3090 to schedule an appointment. Turner – The parent liaison is available on Fridays only through Aug. 5. From Aug. 8, the liaison is available Monday-Friday. Call 301-645-4828 to schedule an appointment.