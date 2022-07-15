On Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Criminal Intelligence Unit responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store in California. Deputies canvassed the immediate area and determined the suspect vehicle was a white SUV, which was observed traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, driving recklessly after the robbery.

The Criminal Intelligence Unit broadcasted a lookout for the suspect vehicle to neighboring jurisdictions. Shortly after the robbery at the Giant store in St. Mary’s, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at a pharmacy in Prince Frederick and apprehended two suspects at the scene. The white SUV was located and stopped by Calvert deputies, resulting in the arrest of a third suspect.

The three suspects arrested in Calvert County have been positively identified as the same suspects in the robbery in St. Mary’s County, and charges are forthcoming from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office today. The investigation continues.