MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (July 14, 2022) – The famed Bunny Burkett World Championship Winning Funny Car is now back at Maryland International Raceway (MIR)! At the end of the 2021 racing season, the funny car body was removed and transported to Ultimate Garage to be repainted after being exposed to weather elements for 12 years.

As of today, the body has been returned to MIR and placed back on top of the Hod Rodz Diner.

Barney Squires, Owner of Ultimate Garage, reached out in 2021 and generously offered to restore the famed machine. He donated his time and effort to complete the restoration of the car.

The restoration of this car was a group effort. With assistance from Illusion Wraps and PPG, Squires completed the body’s painting. The Burkett family restored many of the car’s other elements, including the wheels, wheelie bars, and other parts. Much of this was completed thanks to the fans that supported the 2021 Superchargers Showdown! Proceeds from that event, plus the Burkett family, were able to pay for the paint and other materials to refurbish the iconic machine.

We cannot thank Ultimate Garage and Barney Squires enough for graciously restoring a World Championship-winning car to its former glory in honor of the iconic Bunny Burkett.

Be sure to be here for the Burchoil Jet Wars this Saturday to see the freshly painted car here at MIR!