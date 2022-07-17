On July 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department that they received charging documents for allegations of domestic assault against a deputy sergeant. The sergeant, Matthew Beall, was arrested by county police at approximately 1 a.m. on July 15.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred sometime between June 13th and 23rd and an incident on July 11, 2022. The deputy sergeant was charged with two counts of assault – second-degree and one count of robbery. He was booked at the county Central Holding & Processing Facility at Jennifer Road and later released on his recognizance.

Beall’s police powers were immediately suspended, and he was suspended without pay. The Sheriff’s Office will undertake an internal investigation into the matter.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the police department and other entities to provide any necessary services for all involved as this case moves forward,” said Sheriff Jim Fredericks.