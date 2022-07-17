(Waldorf, MD, July 14, 2022) The Blue Crabs announced Wednesday that LHP McKenzie Mills had his contract purchased by the Tigres de Quintana Roo from the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol league in Mexico.

McKenzie Mills is the second Blue Crab to have his contract purchased this season, catcher Joe DeLuca being the first.

Mills has been impressive all year, leading the league in wins (9-1) and ERA (2.99). Mills was dominant in June, winning Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month. During June, he went 4-0, with a 1.53 ERA and fanning 31 batters.

The 29-year-old left-hander was drafted in 2014 by the Washington Nationals. Mills spent six seasons in the minors, with the highest he reached Double-A. Mills then spent a season in the American Association and the next year in the Frontier League before joining the Blue Crabs in 2022.