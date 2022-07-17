Monday:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night:

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.