BOWIE, MD – Hunting for their first series sweep of the season, the Bowie Baysox were instead served their sixth shutout loss of the season, dropping their Sunday finale with the Akron RubberDucks 9-0. Akron slugged three home runs, including a pair of three-run blasts in the eighth inning.

Akron took the early lead against starter Ryan Watson (5-5) in the game’s first at-bat when Jose Tena homered to left field on the second pitch. Then in the top of the third, Daniel Schneeman singled on a line drive to center field before eventually scoring off of two more hits to stretch the Akron lead 2-0.

Bowie batters found little success against Gavin Williams (W 1-2) as the right-hander allowed only one hit and no runs in five innings before Manuel Alavez worked one more scoreless inning, walking only one batter.

Justin Armbruester opened up the sixth inning for Bowie, spinning two scoreless innings before giving up a three-run homer to Brayan Roccio out of right field in the top of the eighth, and then an RBI single from Julian Escobedo driven in one more run.

Working with two runners on base, Armbruester handed things to Tyler Burch, but Burch instantly allowed another three-run home run, this one to Schneeman.

Eli Lingos made his second relief appearance of the series, striking out two batters in two scoreless innings for Akron.

Shelton Perkins tossed a perfect ninth inning for Bowie, while Akron’s Robert Broom did the same for Akron in the bottom of the frame to close the afternoon.

The loss drops Bowie to 38-48 on the season and 11-6 in the year’s second half. Following a much-needed four-day break, Bowie will begin a three-game series on the road with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.