The NJCAA announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams today, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Five student-athletes from College of Southern Maryland were named to All-Academic Teams. Three were named to the First Team, one was named to the Second Team, and one was named to the Third Team.

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic Teams are listed below:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

From CSM, Blake DiPietro (baseball), Rachel Marino (women’s volleyball), and Mackenzie Miller (women’s soccer) were named to the First Team. DiPietro, Marino, and Miller were three of 2,852 student-athletes nationwide named to the First Team.

This is the second consecutive year DiPietro and Miller were named to the All-Academic First Team. DiPietro and Miller were also named Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year during CSM’s end-of-year virtual athletic banquet.

Mikey Guy (baseball) was one of 3,322 student-athletes named to the Second Team. This is also the second consecutive year Guy was named to the All-Academic Second Team.

Diallo Barry (men’s basketball) was one of 4,221 student-athletes named to the Third Team.