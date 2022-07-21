Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reappointed College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields to the state’s Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) – which serves as Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies. Flowers-Fields was first appointed to TEDCO in May 2021. Her July 2022 reappointment is for a term of four years.

TEDCO is an independent agency established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1998 to facilitate the creation of businesses and support their growth in all state regions. TEDCO’s role is to be Maryland’s leading funding source for early-stage, technology-based businesses, to provide other business assistance to entrepreneurs throughout the state, and to foster technology transfer and commercialization from the state’s universities and federal labs.

“Having great confidence in your dedication to public service, it is my pleasure to reappoint you,” the governor wrote to Flowers-Fields. “Thank you for making this strong personal and professional commitment to serve the best interests of our citizens. I know we will succeed in our goal to make a positive difference for all Marylanders, especially with your assistance and support.”

As associate vice president of CSM’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Flowers-Fields is responsible for the oversight of all areas of the non-credit economic and community development programming, including the Center for Trades and Energy Training, Maryland Center for Environmental Training, the Workforce Center, the SBDC, the Non-Profit Institute, the Transportation Center and adult basic education. She has more than 25 years of progressive professional experience in the field of workforce development and human capital management. Flowers-Fields recently published a blog as part of CSM’s Cabinet Conversations series entitled: ‘Retention and Upskilling of the Existing Labor Force,‘ and received the Maurice Erly Professional Development Award last month.

A 19-member board of directors manages TEDCO, 14 of whom are appointed by the governor, two by the president of the Maryland Senate, and two by the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates – each to staggered four-year terms. The senate confirms each member appointed by the governor.

Learn more about TEDCO and how it serves Maryland’s residents and businesses at www.tedcomd.com.