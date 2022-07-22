Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor