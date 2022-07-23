Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind around 8 mph.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor