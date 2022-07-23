Toniya “Tee” Scott joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball program as an assistant coach before the 2022-23 season.

Scott began coaching in 2021 at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland, as the junior varsity head coach and a varsity assistant coach. She is also currently a coach with the Southern Maryland Volleyball Club.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Scott started playing volleyball at age 12 for Charles County Juniors on a 14s team.

Scott graduated from North Point in 2016, playing volleyball all four years there. She was named captain her senior year, was named team MVP, and was an All-SMAC (Southern Maryland Athletic Conference) selection.

Scott then attended Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, graduating in 2020 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising and Retail Marketing. At JWU, she was a starting middle hitter as a freshman. After her freshman season, she ranked second on the team in both total kills (258) and total points (348.5). She also led the team with 83 total blocks, which ranked her twelfth among all USCAA players. Scott reached double digits in kills 16 times and posted at least 10 kills and five total blocks five times.

After her sophomore season, Scott finished first on the team in blocks (90), and second in kills (227) and points (307). She finished seventh in the USCAA in total blocks and recorded double-digit kills nine times during the season.

As co-captain, Scott led her team her junior year to a USCAA Division II Championship and was named USCAA Division II National Tournament Most Valuable Player. She was also named an AVCA-USCAA Division II Second Team All-American. Scott started all 33 matches for the Wildcats that year. She led the team in kills with 253, solo blocks with 46, block assists with 50, and points with 332. Scott ranked 10th nationally in kills, seventh in solo blocks, second in block assists, and seventh in points. She recorded nine double-digit kill matches during the season for the second consecutive year.

Scott led JWU in points (333), kills (252), and blocks (107) her senior season. She finished her career ranked second in school history in both points (1320.5) and kills (990), and first in blocks (376). She was the second student-athlete to notch over 1,000 points in program history. Scott was named a 2019 USCAA National Championships All-Tournament honoree for the national finalist Wildcats and was also named an AVCA-USCAA Division II First Team All-American.

JWU’s regular season record invited them three consecutive years to the postseason championships from 2017 to 2019.

Scott is a Waldorf, Maryland, native.

Scott said she chose to come to be a coach at CSM “because of the amount of potential in the area.” She said she wants to spread her knowledge about volleyball and grow up as a student-athlete and be a mentor for the players.